Checking on the Arts
Hammerwind Duo presents 20th- and 21st-century music in two Memphis performances

By Kacky Walton
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:57 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with flautist Bethann Easterly and pianist Jim Cornfoot of the Hammerwind Duo, who will present two performances featuring 20th- and 21st-century music that pairs Baroque elegance with modern aesthetics.

The duo will perform as part of Amro Music's Steinway Saturday series as well as at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral for the Music at St. Mary's Concert Series.

Steinway Saturday Series:
Date: Saturday, February 7
Time: 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.
Location: Amro Music (2918 Poplar Ave)
RSVP here >

Music at St. Mary's Concert Series:
Date: Sunday, February 8
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)
Learn more here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
