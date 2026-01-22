Hammerwind Duo presents 20th- and 21st-century music in two Memphis performances

Kacky Walton talked with flautist Bethann Easterly and pianist Jim Cornfoot of the Hammerwind Duo, who will present two performances featuring 20th- and 21st-century music that pairs Baroque elegance with modern aesthetics.

The duo will perform as part of Amro Music's Steinway Saturday series as well as at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral for the Music at St. Mary's Concert Series.

Steinway Saturday Series:

Date: Saturday, February 7

Time: 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Location: Amro Music (2918 Poplar Ave)

RSVP here >