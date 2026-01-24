© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

All-Mozart Concert | St. Louis Catholic Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST

The Music at St. Louis concert series presents an All-Mozart concert at St. Louis Catholic Church.

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Catholic Church Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about the program, which features a mix of well-known and lesser-known works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by organ, strings, and vocal soloists and ensembles.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 2
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: St. Louis Catholic Church (203 S White Station Rd)
RSVP here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsSt. Louis Catholic Church
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass