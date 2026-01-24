All-Mozart Concert | St. Louis Catholic Church
The Music at St. Louis concert series presents an All-Mozart concert at St. Louis Catholic Church.
Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Catholic Church Director of Music Dr. Scott Elsholz about the program, which features a mix of well-known and lesser-known works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by organ, strings, and vocal soloists and ensembles.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 2
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: St. Louis Catholic Church (203 S White Station Rd)
