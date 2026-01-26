© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Dixon Gallery & Gardens 50th Anniversary Celebration

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:40 AM CST

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dixon Gallery & Gardens opening as a museum in the former home and gardens of Hugo and Margaret Dixon.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Executive Director Kevin Sharp about the exciting events planned to celebrate the milestone, beginning with the "50th Anniversary Celebration" and continuing throughout the year.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 1
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass