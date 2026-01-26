Dixon Gallery & Gardens 50th Anniversary Celebration
2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the Dixon Gallery & Gardens opening as a museum in the former home and gardens of Hugo and Margaret Dixon.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Executive Director Kevin Sharp about the exciting events planned to celebrate the milestone, beginning with the "50th Anniversary Celebration" and continuing throughout the year.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 1
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
