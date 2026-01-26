© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Jagged Little Pill | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:23 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with director Jeramie L. Simmons and choreographer Courtney Oliver about Playhouse on the Square’s production of the Tony and Grammy Award–winning musical "Jagged Little Pill."

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" and the book by Diablo Cody, this regional premiere explores the lives of the seemingly perfect suburban Healy family as they confront pain, trauma, and difficult truths. Through the album’s raw emotional power, the show examines themes of love, healing, and empowerment.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 23 — Sunday, February 22 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
