Jagged Little Pill | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with director Jeramie L. Simmons and choreographer Courtney Oliver about Playhouse on the Square’s production of the Tony and Grammy Award–winning musical "Jagged Little Pill."

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" and the book by Diablo Cody, this regional premiere explores the lives of the seemingly perfect suburban Healy family as they confront pain, trauma, and difficult truths. Through the album’s raw emotional power, the show examines themes of love, healing, and empowerment.