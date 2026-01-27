© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

“Piano Bench to Organ Bench” offers pianists an introduction to the organ

By Kacky Walton
Published January 27, 2026 at 10:07 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with award-winning hymn writer, composer, and organist Alan Hommerding, who will lead the workshop "Piano Bench to Organ Bench," presented by the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The free program is open to pianists of all ages who are interested in exploring the organ.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 2
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Church of the Holy Apostles (1380 Wolf River Blvd.)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
