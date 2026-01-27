“Piano Bench to Organ Bench” offers pianists an introduction to the organ
Kacky Walton spoke with award-winning hymn writer, composer, and organist Alan Hommerding, who will lead the workshop "Piano Bench to Organ Bench," presented by the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
The free program is open to pianists of all ages who are interested in exploring the organ.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 2
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Church of the Holy Apostles (1380 Wolf River Blvd.)
