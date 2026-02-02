© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Piano Music of Spain and Latin America | Beethoven Club of Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:13 PM CST

The Beethoven Club of Memphis presents "Piano Music of Spain and Latin America" at Grace–St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with pianists David Córdoba-Hernández and Natalia Vanegas-Escobar, along with Beethoven Club President Patricia Gray, about the program, which features both solo works and piano four-hands music from Spain and Latin America.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 8
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Grace–St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
