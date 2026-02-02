Piano Music of Spain and Latin America | Beethoven Club of Memphis
The Beethoven Club of Memphis presents "Piano Music of Spain and Latin America" at Grace–St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with pianists David Córdoba-Hernández and Natalia Vanegas-Escobar, along with Beethoven Club President Patricia Gray, about the program, which features both solo works and piano four-hands music from Spain and Latin America.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 8
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Grace–St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave)
Learn more about this event here >