Checking on the Arts
JOB | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with John Maness, director of the psychological thriller "JOB," now on stage at The Circuit Playhouse.

The play focuses on two career-driven professionals from different generations, genders, and political perspectives, examining what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our responsibility to help those who need it most.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 30 — Sunday, February 15 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
