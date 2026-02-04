JOB | The Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton talked with John Maness, director of the psychological thriller "JOB," now on stage at The Circuit Playhouse.
The play focuses on two career-driven professionals from different generations, genders, and political perspectives, examining what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our responsibility to help those who need it most.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 30 — Sunday, February 15 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St)
