Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Comes to Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about an upcoming performance by the world-famous “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.”
Moscow-born Gregory Popovich, often described as a modern-day Dr. Doolittle, brings a high-energy extravaganza featuring European-style clowning, juggling, balancing acts, and the remarkable talents of his four-legged stars.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 5 (times vary)
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
