Checking on the Arts
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Comes to Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about an upcoming performance by the world-famous “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.”

Moscow-born Gregory Popovich, often described as a modern-day Dr. Doolittle, brings a high-energy extravaganza featuring European-style clowning, juggling, balancing acts, and the remarkable talents of his four-legged stars.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 5 (times vary)
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsBuckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
