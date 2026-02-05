This Dry Spell | Voices of the South

Kacky Walton talked with Alice Berry, one of the founders of Voices of the South, and David Couter, director of the theatre company’s world premiere production of "This Dry Spell," written by native Memphian Keegon Schuett and winner of the 2024 Yale Drama Series.

Following a single night together in the desert, Grace accompanies Brahm, who is slowly becoming a cactus, as she cares for both him and their relationship, questioning whether love can truly take root in such a harsh environment.