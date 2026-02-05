© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
This Dry Spell | Voices of the South

By Kacky Walton
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Alice Berry, one of the founders of Voices of the South, and David Couter, director of the theatre company’s world premiere production of "This Dry Spell," written by native Memphian Keegon Schuett and winner of the 2024 Yale Drama Series.

Following a single night together in the desert, Grace accompanies Brahm, who is slowly becoming a cactus, as she cares for both him and their relationship, questioning whether love can truly take root in such a harsh environment.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 5 — Sunday, February 15 (times vary)
Location: TheatreSouth (1000 S Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
