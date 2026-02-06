34th Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction & Party

The 34th annual Works of Heart Valentine’s Art Auction, benefiting the Memphis Child Advocacy Center (MCAC), is underway, with bids open for original works by more than 120 Memphis and Mid-South artists. Artwork is available to view online and in person at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Darel Snodgrass talked with MCAC Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Emily Maxwell, MCAC Board Member and Overton Park Conservancy Executive Director Kaci Murley, and longtime contributing artist Mia Saine about the auction, the accompanying celebration, the breadth of artwork contributed by Mid-South artists, and how the event supports the work of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.