© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

34th Annual Works of Heart Valentine's Art Auction & Party

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

The 34th annual Works of Heart Valentine’s Art Auction, benefiting the Memphis Child Advocacy Center (MCAC), is underway, with bids open for original works by more than 120 Memphis and Mid-South artists. Artwork is available to view online and in person at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Darel Snodgrass talked with MCAC Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Emily Maxwell, MCAC Board Member and Overton Park Conservancy Executive Director Kaci Murley, and longtime contributing artist Mia Saine about the auction, the accompanying celebration, the breadth of artwork contributed by Mid-South artists, and how the event supports the work of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 7
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Child Advocacy Center (MCAC)Memphis Botanic GardenOverton Park Conservancy
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass