© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Revolutionists | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Kell Christie, director of New Moon Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Lauren Gunderson’s "The Revolutionists."

Called “the most popular playwright working today” by The New Yorker, Gunderson’s historical comedy imagines the final days of four women during the French Revolution: Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette, and Marianne Angelle. The play blends history and imagination to explore violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, and the complicated ways people attempt to change the world.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 6 — Sunday, February 22 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Moon Theatre CompanyTheatreWorks@TheSquare
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton