The Revolutionists | New Moon Theatre Company

Kacky Walton spoke with Kell Christie, director of New Moon Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Lauren Gunderson’s "The Revolutionists."

Called “the most popular playwright working today” by The New Yorker, Gunderson’s historical comedy imagines the final days of four women during the French Revolution: Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette, and Marianne Angelle. The play blends history and imagination to explore violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, and the complicated ways people attempt to change the world.