Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Taming of the Shrew | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM CST

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents "The Taming of the Shrew."

In director Dan McLeary’s imaginative reframing, a Manhattan radio station replaces its regular programming with a live broadcast of Shakespeare’s ribald love story on Valentine’s Day night during World War II as a national morale booster.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founding Artistic Director McLeary about the timeless appeal of this iconic comedy, which features plenty of period-appropriate music.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 30 — Sunday, February 15 (times vary)
Location: Tabor Stage (7950 Trinity Road)
Get ticket information >

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
