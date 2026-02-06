The Taming of the Shrew | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents "The Taming of the Shrew."

In director Dan McLeary’s imaginative reframing, a Manhattan radio station replaces its regular programming with a live broadcast of Shakespeare’s ribald love story on Valentine’s Day night during World War II as a national morale booster.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founding Artistic Director McLeary about the timeless appeal of this iconic comedy, which features plenty of period-appropriate music.