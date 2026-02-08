Big Barton brings classic country and western music to Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton talked with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Jeremy Shrader, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist with his band Big Barton. The seven-piece ensemble performs classic country and western music, taking audiences back to the golden era of Nashville’s WSM radio.
The concert is part of Creative Aging’s Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
