Checking on the Arts
Big Barton brings classic country and western music to Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published February 8, 2026 at 12:26 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Jeremy Shrader, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist with his band Big Barton. The seven-piece ensemble performs classic country and western music, taking audiences back to the golden era of Nashville’s WSM radio.

The concert is part of Creative Aging’s Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
