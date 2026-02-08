Big Barton brings classic country and western music to Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton talked with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Jeremy Shrader, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist with his band Big Barton. The seven-piece ensemble performs classic country and western music, taking audiences back to the golden era of Nashville’s WSM radio.

The concert is part of Creative Aging’s Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m.