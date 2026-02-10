Love Triangles | Memphis Chamber Music Society

Kacky Walton talked with Victor Santiago Asunción, executive director of the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS), about a concert program created especially for Valentine’s weekend. "Love Triangles" explores the personal and musical relationships among Clara Schumann, her husband Robert Schumann, and their close friend Johannes Brahms.

Clara Schumann inspired both composers to write music for her, inviting listeners into their private thoughts and emotions. Brahms’ Piano Trio in B major and Schumann’s turbulent D minor Trio frame Clara Schumann’s often-overlooked Piano Trio. Violinist Marcin Arendt, cellist Kimberly Patterson, and pianist Adrienne Claire Park perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at the home of Drs. Ben Wheeler and Aimée Christian.