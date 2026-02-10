© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Love Triangles | Memphis Chamber Music Society

By Kacky Walton
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:32 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Victor Santiago Asunción, executive director of the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS), about a concert program created especially for Valentine’s weekend. "Love Triangles" explores the personal and musical relationships among Clara Schumann, her husband Robert Schumann, and their close friend Johannes Brahms.

Clara Schumann inspired both composers to write music for her, inviting listeners into their private thoughts and emotions. Brahms’ Piano Trio in B major and Schumann’s turbulent D minor Trio frame Clara Schumann’s often-overlooked Piano Trio. Violinist Marcin Arendt, cellist Kimberly Patterson, and pianist Adrienne Claire Park perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at the home of Drs. Ben Wheeler and Aimée Christian.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, February 15
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: The home of Drs. Ben Wheeler and Aimée Christian (1560 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton