Checking on the Arts
A Memphis of Hope Art Show | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:11 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Felicia Peat, WKNO’s Education and Outreach Manager, about the 3rd Annual "A Memphis of Hope Art Show," on view through February 26 at Gallery 1091 inside the WKNO Digital Media Center.

The inclusive exhibit features artwork by area students, teachers, family members, and professional creatives, all using art to express what inspires their hope and optimism.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 2 — Thursday, February 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
