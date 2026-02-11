Black Artists in America: From the Bicentennial to September 11

The third and final installment of the Black Artists in America series, From the Bicentennial to September 11, is on view at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Associate Curator Ellen Daugherty about the series, which highlights the expanding scope of work by Black artists in the 20th century. This installment explores the dynamic coexistence and interplay of artistic styles and perspectives within African American art during the last quarter of the century, spanning from the American Bicentennial in 1976 to September 11, 2001, a defining moment at the start of the new millennium. Memphis artists are prominently represented.