Once Upon a Tune | Germantown Baptist Church

Kacky Walton talked with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about the next performance in their Masterpiece Concert Series, which invites the audience to step into a world where music tells the story.

"Once Upon a Tune" is a special chamber orchestra concert designed to delight all ages, featuring musicians bringing to life "Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokofiev and "Carnival of the Animals" by Camille Saint-Saëns. Two performances in the Music Hall, free and open to the public.