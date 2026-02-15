© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Once Upon a Tune | Germantown Baptist Church

By Kacky Walton
Published February 15, 2026 at 8:41 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about the next performance in their Masterpiece Concert Series, which invites the audience to step into a world where music tells the story.

"Once Upon a Tune" is a special chamber orchestra concert designed to delight all ages, featuring musicians bringing to life "Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokofiev and "Carnival of the Animals" by Camille Saint-Saëns. Two performances in the Music Hall, free and open to the public.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 19 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

