Latin Dance Marathon | Su Casa Family Ministries
Kacky Walton spoke with Michael Phillips, executive director of Su Casa Family Ministries, about the organization’s upcoming "Latin Dance Marathon" fundraiser.
Su Casa provides a place of safety and connection for Memphis’ Latino community, and proceeds from the event will support programs that strengthen economic opportunity, promote health and overall well-being, and empower individuals and families to pursue their self-determined goals.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 28
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Su Casa Family Ministries (1302 N. Graham St)
Get ticket information >