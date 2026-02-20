© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Latin Dance Marathon | Su Casa Family Ministries

By Kacky Walton
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:50 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Michael Phillips, executive director of Su Casa Family Ministries, about the organization’s upcoming "Latin Dance Marathon" fundraiser.

Su Casa provides a place of safety and connection for Memphis’ Latino community, and proceeds from the event will support programs that strengthen economic opportunity, promote health and overall well-being, and empower individuals and families to pursue their self-determined goals.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 28
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Su Casa Family Ministries (1302 N. Graham St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsSu Casa Family Ministries
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton