Afro Latino Week | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, artistic director and co-founder of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG), and company member Andrea Jacobo about "Afro Latino Week."
The weeklong celebration uplifts Afro-Latino voices, history, and culture through storytelling, music, dance, and meaningful community connection.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 23 — Friday, February 27 (times and locations vary)
Learn more about this event here >