21-01.png
Afro Latino Week | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published February 23, 2026 at 9:50 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, artistic director and co-founder of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG), and company member Andrea Jacobo about "Afro Latino Week."

The weeklong celebration uplifts Afro-Latino voices, history, and culture through storytelling, music, dance, and meaningful community connection.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 23 — Friday, February 27 (times and locations vary)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
