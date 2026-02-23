© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

New documentary "Natchez" screens at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST

The new documentary "Natchez" will screen at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill through March 6. The film takes a probing look at the American South’s unreconciled history, focusing on Natchez, a town that blends antebellum tourism with a community still deeply divided over its past.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with award-winning filmmaker Suzannah Herbert about the process of finding the right voices to tell this complex story, one that continues to unfold.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 20 — Friday, March 6 (times vary)
Location: Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill (5853 Ridgeway Center Pkwy)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMalco TheatresRidgeway Cinema Grill | Malco
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass