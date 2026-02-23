New documentary "Natchez" screens at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill

The new documentary "Natchez" will screen at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill through March 6. The film takes a probing look at the American South’s unreconciled history, focusing on Natchez, a town that blends antebellum tourism with a community still deeply divided over its past.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with award-winning filmmaker Suzannah Herbert about the process of finding the right voices to tell this complex story, one that continues to unfold.