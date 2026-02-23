New documentary "Natchez" screens at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill
The new documentary "Natchez" will screen at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill through March 6. The film takes a probing look at the American South’s unreconciled history, focusing on Natchez, a town that blends antebellum tourism with a community still deeply divided over its past.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with award-winning filmmaker Suzannah Herbert about the process of finding the right voices to tell this complex story, one that continues to unfold.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 20 — Friday, March 6 (times vary)
Location: Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill (5853 Ridgeway Center Pkwy)
Get ticket information >