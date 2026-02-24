© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Godspell | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre’s production of “Godspell.”

Suffel, a practitioner of immersive theatre, invites audiences to experience the show as if they were attending a tent revival in the Mississippi Delta during the 1930s. Instead of using a traditional pit band, the 12-member cast performs Stephen Schwartz’s score themselves, playing a variety of instruments to bring the beloved music to life in a fresh, inventive way.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 27 — Sunday, March 15 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre (GCT)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton