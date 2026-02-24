Godspell | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talked with Jaclyn Suffel, director of Germantown Community Theatre’s production of “Godspell.”
Suffel, a practitioner of immersive theatre, invites audiences to experience the show as if they were attending a tent revival in the Mississippi Delta during the 1930s. Instead of using a traditional pit band, the 12-member cast performs Stephen Schwartz’s score themselves, playing a variety of instruments to bring the beloved music to life in a fresh, inventive way.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 27 — Sunday, March 15 (times vary)
Location: Germantown Community Theatre (3037 Forest Hill Irene Rd)
