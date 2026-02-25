Mamma Mia! | Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton talked with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate about helming the upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!"

Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, this energetic and irresistible musical follows a young bride-to-be on a quest to discover which of three men might be her father. Add an unsuspecting mother, her spirited former “girl group” friends, and the timeless hits of ABBA, and audiences are in for a fun-filled night at the theatre!