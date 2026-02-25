© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Mamma Mia! | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate about helming the upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!"

Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, this energetic and irresistible musical follows a young bride-to-be on a quest to discover which of three men might be her father. Add an unsuspecting mother, her spirited former “girl group” friends, and the timeless hits of ABBA, and audiences are in for a fun-filled night at the theatre!

Event Details:
Date: Friday, February 27 — Sunday, March 29 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
