Memphis chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents “Bach-a-Thon”
Kacky Walton spoke with Martha Israel and Stephen Karr, members of the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, about the group’s upcoming “Bach-a-Thon.”
Fans of Johann Sebastian Bach will be treated to a three-hour concert celebrating the master composer, featuring both beloved favorites and lesser-known chorales performed by chapter members and special guests. Audience members are welcome to drop in at their convenience or stay to enjoy the full performance.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown (2425 S. Germantown Rd)
