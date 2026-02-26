© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Memphis chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents “Bach-a-Thon”

By Kacky Walton
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:39 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Martha Israel and Stephen Karr, members of the Memphis Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, about the group’s upcoming “Bach-a-Thon.”

Fans of Johann Sebastian Bach will be treated to a three-hour concert celebrating the master composer, featuring both beloved favorites and lesser-known chorales performed by chapter members and special guests. Audience members are welcome to drop in at their convenience or stay to enjoy the full performance.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 1
Time: 2:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown (2425 S. Germantown Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

