As You Like It | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Memphis (UofM) presents "As You Like It," the musical, literally on the mainstage at the Humphreys Theatre Building.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with cast member Zoe Vales, who plays Jacques, about this new version of Shakespeare's comedy featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. The audience is limited to 125 people who will be sitting on sod on the stage, in a "Shakespeare in the Park" setting, so tickets are limited.