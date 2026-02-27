© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

As You Like It | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:30 PM CST

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Memphis (UofM) presents "As You Like It," the musical, literally on the mainstage at the Humphreys Theatre Building.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with cast member Zoe Vales, who plays Jacques, about this new version of Shakespeare's comedy featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. The audience is limited to 125 people who will be sitting on sod on the stage, in a "Shakespeare in the Park" setting, so tickets are limited.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, February 26 — February 28 (times vary)
Location: Edward and Bernice Humphreys Theatre Building (3745 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance
Darel Snodgrass
