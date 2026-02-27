© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Carlene Carter at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:24 PM CST

Country music royalty comes to Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) with Carlene Carter — the daughter of June Carter Cash, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about upcoming shows in late February and March, including "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," the "Bartlett Community Concert Band," and "Oliver!" coming up in April.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Get ticket information >

Other Events:

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!:
Date: Saturday, February 28
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Get ticket information >

Bartlett Community Concert Band:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Get ticket information >

Oliver!:
Date: Friday, April 10 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass