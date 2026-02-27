Carlene Carter at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

Country music royalty comes to Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC) with Carlene Carter — the daughter of June Carter Cash, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of "Mother" Maybelle Carter.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about upcoming shows in late February and March, including "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," the "Bartlett Community Concert Band," and "Oliver!" coming up in April.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Other Events:

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!:

Date: Saturday, February 28

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Bartlett Community Concert Band:

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

