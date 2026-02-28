© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Germantown Symphony Orchestra marks 50th anniversary with “American Mosaic”

By Kacky Walton
Published February 28, 2026 at 11:13 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Ronald Vernon, music director and conductor of the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, about the ensemble’s 50th anniversary season continuing with “American Mosaic,” a concert celebrating America’s 250 years with symphonic masterworks.

The program highlights the distinctive voices and innovative spirit of American composers, including Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, Florence Price, and Lukas Foss. Each work reflects the rich and varied musical landscape of the United States, showcasing a broad range of styles and influences.

Violinist Linnaea Brophy rejoins the orchestra for the first time since winning the Germantown Symphony Orchestra’s 2002 Young Artist Concerto Competition at just 10 years old.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 8
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Germantown Performing Arts Center (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
