Germantown Symphony Orchestra marks 50th anniversary with “American Mosaic”

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Ronald Vernon, music director and conductor of the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, about the ensemble’s 50th anniversary season continuing with “American Mosaic,” a concert celebrating America’s 250 years with symphonic masterworks.

The program highlights the distinctive voices and innovative spirit of American composers, including Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington, Florence Price, and Lukas Foss. Each work reflects the rich and varied musical landscape of the United States, showcasing a broad range of styles and influences.

Violinist Linnaea Brophy rejoins the orchestra for the first time since winning the Germantown Symphony Orchestra’s 2002 Young Artist Concerto Competition at just 10 years old.