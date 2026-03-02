Brothers Sing On!: Celebrating 20 Years of the Memphis Men’s Chorale

Kacky Walton spoke with Barney Elam, bass with the Memphis Men’s Chorale (MMC), about the group’s 20th anniversary concert, "Brothers Sing On!"

The program features American folk songs, selections from Broadway, gospel-style choral anthems, and music celebrating unity, with works by composers ranging from Edvard Grieg and Randall Thompson to Stephen Sondheim and Joseph M. Martin.