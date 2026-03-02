© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Brothers Sing On!: Celebrating 20 Years of the Memphis Men’s Chorale

By Kacky Walton
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Barney Elam, bass with the Memphis Men’s Chorale (MMC), about the group’s 20th anniversary concert, "Brothers Sing On!"

The program features American folk songs, selections from Broadway, gospel-style choral anthems, and music celebrating unity, with works by composers ranging from Edvard Grieg and Randall Thompson to Stephen Sondheim and Joseph M. Martin.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 3
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Calvary Episcopal Church (102 N Second St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Choral Arts (MCA)Memphis Men's Chorale (MMC)Calvary Episcopal Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton