Three Visions of Nature | Gallery 1091

WKNO’s Gallery 1091 is presenting "Three Visions of Nature," featuring photography by Becky McRae, Michael Pachis, and Allen Sparks.

Kacky Walton spoke with Pachis, who turned to photography after a 40-year career in information technology. The three award-winning artists met through the Memphis Camera Club, where they bonded over a shared passion for wildlife photography. The exhibition highlights their distinct artistic perspectives while celebrating the beauty and diversity of the natural world.

An opening reception will be held Sunday, March 8, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.