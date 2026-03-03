© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Three Visions of Nature | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:15 AM CST

WKNO’s Gallery 1091 is presenting "Three Visions of Nature," featuring photography by Becky McRae, Michael Pachis, and Allen Sparks.

Kacky Walton spoke with Pachis, who turned to photography after a 40-year career in information technology. The three award-winning artists met through the Memphis Camera Club, where they bonded over a shared passion for wildlife photography. The exhibition highlights their distinct artistic perspectives while celebrating the beauty and diversity of the natural world.

An opening reception will be held Sunday, March 8, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, March 2 — Friday, March 27
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location:  WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
