Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Orchestra Unplugged: Who Was Gustav Mahler

By Kacky Walton
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM CST

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody joined Kacky Walton to talk about "The Orchestra Unplugged: Who Was Gustav Mahler."

Maestro Moody invited listeners to step into the vivid, emotional world of a composer who poured his soul into every note. Featuring "Songs of a Wayfarer" and Symphony No. 1, often known as "Titan."

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, March 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 South Main St)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
