The Orchestra Unplugged: Who Was Gustav Mahler
Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody joined Kacky Walton to talk about "The Orchestra Unplugged: Who Was Gustav Mahler."
Maestro Moody invited listeners to step into the vivid, emotional world of a composer who poured his soul into every note. Featuring "Songs of a Wayfarer" and Symphony No. 1, often known as "Titan."
Performance Details:
Date: Friday, March 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 South Main St)
