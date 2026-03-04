Tropical Fusion blends classic and modern Latin sounds in upcoming concert
Kacky Walton spoke with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Valentina Henao of the band Tropical Fusion about the group’s upcoming performance in the organization’s Concert Series.
The band blends salsa, cumbia, son, merengue, and pop into an energetic mix that weaves together classic and contemporary elements of Latin music.
Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 8
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 E Pkwy S)
