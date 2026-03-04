© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Tropical Fusion blends classic and modern Latin sounds in upcoming concert

By Kacky Walton
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:29 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Valentina Henao of the band Tropical Fusion about the group’s upcoming performance in the organization’s Concert Series.

The band blends salsa, cumbia, son, merengue, and pop into an energetic mix that weaves together classic and contemporary elements of Latin music.

Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 8
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 E Pkwy S)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton