Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Plant Parties | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:59 PM CST

Carlee Zamora, adult education coordinator at the Memphis Botanic Garden, joined Kacky Walton discuss a series of monthly hands-on gardening events called "Plant Parties," where guests create a plant-based décor piece to take home and enjoy.

Each party features a different project, guided by garden staff, with plenty of time to socialize, sip cocktails, and get your hands a little dirty.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 13 — Friday, October 23
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
