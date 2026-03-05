Plant Parties | Memphis Botanic Garden
Carlee Zamora, adult education coordinator at the Memphis Botanic Garden, joined Kacky Walton discuss a series of monthly hands-on gardening events called "Plant Parties," where guests create a plant-based décor piece to take home and enjoy.
Each party features a different project, guided by garden staff, with plenty of time to socialize, sip cocktails, and get your hands a little dirty.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 13 — Friday, October 23
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Get ticket information >