Checking on the Arts

Checking on the Arts

Spring Concert Day | Memphis Youth Symphony Program

By Kacky Walton
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Jenny Davis, executive director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), about "Spring Concert Day," a full day of musical performances.

They were also joined by MYSP conductor Kyle Dickson, who will lead young musicians in the annual side-by-side performance with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra featuring Holst’s "The Planets." The MYSP Wind Ensemble will also present a special preview of a bold new commissioned work, "Amerikahn Graffiti," by Katehj Copley.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 8
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
