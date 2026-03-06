Spring Concert Day | Memphis Youth Symphony Program

Kacky Walton spoke with Jenny Davis, executive director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), about "Spring Concert Day," a full day of musical performances.

They were also joined by MYSP conductor Kyle Dickson, who will lead young musicians in the annual side-by-side performance with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra featuring Holst’s "The Planets." The MYSP Wind Ensemble will also present a special preview of a bold new commissioned work, "Amerikahn Graffiti," by Katehj Copley.