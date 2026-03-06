Women in the Arts 2026 | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The sixth annual "Women in the Arts" event at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens brings together women of all ages for a day of performances, demonstrations, classes, and conversations ranging from personal storytelling to championing gender equality.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this year’s event, featuring a keynote address and book signing by Memphis author Tara Stringfellow, performances by Mama Honey and other musicians, art demonstrations including tattoo and henna, an artists market, and more.