Women in the Arts 2026 | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
The sixth annual "Women in the Arts" event at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens brings together women of all ages for a day of performances, demonstrations, classes, and conversations ranging from personal storytelling to championing gender equality.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this year’s event, featuring a keynote address and book signing by Memphis author Tara Stringfellow, performances by Mama Honey and other musicians, art demonstrations including tattoo and henna, an artists market, and more.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
