GPAC's Upcoming Events and Performances

Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) Director of Programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events, including the final "Peanut Butter & Jam" kids’ program of the season, featuring Iris Collective.

Upcoming performances also include "The Hot Sardines" as part of the Jazz Series, "Ladysmith Black Mambazo," and the return of "Robert Earl Keen." They also discuss the upcoming Spring Concerts in the Grove and registration for GPAC’s summer camps.

Peanut Butter & Jam - Iris Collective Animal Jam:

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m.

Location: Watkins Studio Theater (1801 Exeter Rd)

The Hot Sardines:

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo:

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

