GPAC's Upcoming Events and Performances

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 8, 2026 at 9:15 PM CDT
Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) Director of Programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events, including the final "Peanut Butter & Jam" kids’ program of the season, featuring Iris Collective.

Upcoming performances also include "The Hot Sardines" as part of the Jazz Series, "Ladysmith Black Mambazo," and the return of "Robert Earl Keen." They also discuss the upcoming Spring Concerts in the Grove and registration for GPAC’s summer camps.

Peanut Butter & Jam - Iris Collective Animal Jam:
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:15 a.m.
Location: Watkins Studio Theater (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

The Hot Sardines:
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Ladysmith Black Mambazo:
Date: Friday, March 20
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information>

Robert Earl Keen:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

