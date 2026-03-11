Switzerland | Quark Theatre

Kacky Walton talked with Tony Isbell, co-founder of Quark Theatre, who is directing the psychological thriller "Switzerland" by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith.

In the play, Patricia Highsmith, best known for novels such as "Strangers on a Train" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," lives in carefully maintained isolation in the Swiss Alps. Her quiet life is disrupted when an emissary from her publisher arrives with an offer for one final book. But is he truly there to secure a contract for a prestigious New York literary agency, or does he have another motive?