Checking on the Arts
Switzerland | Quark Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:29 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Tony Isbell, co-founder of Quark Theatre, who is directing the psychological thriller "Switzerland" by Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith.

In the play, Patricia Highsmith, best known for novels such as "Strangers on a Train" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley," lives in carefully maintained isolation in the Swiss Alps. Her quiet life is disrupted when an emissary from her publisher arrives with an offer for one final book. But is he truly there to secure a contract for a prestigious New York literary agency, or does he have another motive?

Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 13 — Sunday, March 29 (times vary)
Location: TheatreSouth in First Congo (1000 Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
