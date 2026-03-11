© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Under an Irish Moon: Tales & Tunes from Lady Gregory's Hearth

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:55 AM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) celebrates St. Patrick's Day with "Under an Irish Moon: Tales and Tunes from Lady Gregory's Hearth," the newest in their long-running series of Literary Salons.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who curated and directed the show, about the life and work of Lady Augusta Gregory, co-founder of the Irish Literary Theatre and the Abbey Theatre, and a fierce voice for Irish independence. There will be readings from Lady Gregory's works, as well as other prominent Irish poets and dramatists, song, dance, Irish-inspired cocktails, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 17 (times vary)
Location: Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company (7950 Trinity Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass