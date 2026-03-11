Under an Irish Moon: Tales & Tunes from Lady Gregory's Hearth

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) celebrates St. Patrick's Day with "Under an Irish Moon: Tales and Tunes from Lady Gregory's Hearth," the newest in their long-running series of Literary Salons.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Associate Artistic Producer Stephanie Shine, who curated and directed the show, about the life and work of Lady Augusta Gregory, co-founder of the Irish Literary Theatre and the Abbey Theatre, and a fierce voice for Irish independence. There will be readings from Lady Gregory's works, as well as other prominent Irish poets and dramatists, song, dance, Irish-inspired cocktails, and more.