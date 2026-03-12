© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre Upcoming Events

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 12, 2026 at 7:48 PM CDT

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about upcoming events at the Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre in Downtown Memphis, including "Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars," the 2026–2027 Orpheum Broadway Season Reveal Event, "Camp SAY: Across the USA," and the "Memphis Songwriters Series," hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart.

Batterson also discussed special concert events outside the regular season, including Diana Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Vince Gill, and more.

Bakithi Kumalo and The South African All-Stars:
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Diana Ross:
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

2026-2027 Season Reveal:
Date: Monday, March 16
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
RSVP for this event here >

Spring 2026 Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis:
Date: Saturday, March 21 — Sunday, March 22
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Register for this event here >

Memphis Songwriters Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Learn more about this event here >

Jerry Seinfeld:
Date: Saturday, May 9
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Vince Gill:
Date: Saturday, August 29 — Sunday, August 30 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum TheatreHalloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass