Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre Upcoming Events

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about upcoming events at the Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre in Downtown Memphis, including "Bakithi Kumalo and the South African All-Stars," the 2026–2027 Orpheum Broadway Season Reveal Event, "Camp SAY: Across the USA," and the "Memphis Songwriters Series," hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart.

Batterson also discussed special concert events outside the regular season, including Diana Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Vince Gill, and more.

Bakithi Kumalo and The South African All-Stars:

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)

Diana Ross:

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

2026-2027 Season Reveal:

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Spring 2026 Camp SAY: Across the USA - Memphis:

Date: Saturday, March 21 — Sunday, March 22

Time: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)

Memphis Songwriters Series Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart:

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)

Jerry Seinfeld:

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

