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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Romeo and Juliet | Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 13, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Ballet Memphis concludes its 2025-2026 season at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with the return of Steven McMahon's "Romeo and Juliet." This marks the first time this ballet has been performed at GPAC, and the first full-length narrative ballet the company has done at the venue.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artistic Director Steven McMahon about his choreography of the Shakespeare tale, first performed by Ballet Memphis in 2013, the famous and gorgeous music by Sergei Prokofiev, and the challenges and rewards of translating Shakespeare's iconic language and characters into dance.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 10 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall at GPAC (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBallet MemphisGermantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass