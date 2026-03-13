Romeo and Juliet | Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis concludes its 2025-2026 season at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with the return of Steven McMahon's "Romeo and Juliet." This marks the first time this ballet has been performed at GPAC, and the first full-length narrative ballet the company has done at the venue.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artistic Director Steven McMahon about his choreography of the Shakespeare tale, first performed by Ballet Memphis in 2013, the famous and gorgeous music by Sergei Prokofiev, and the challenges and rewards of translating Shakespeare's iconic language and characters into dance.