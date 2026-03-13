Seussical | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with Playhouse on the Square’s Courtney Oliver, who is directing and choreographing "Seussical," running Friday, March 13, through Sunday, April 12, at The Circuit Playhouse.

From Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat and Jojo, the show journeys through themes of friendship, community, and imagination. Set in the colorful worlds of the Jungle of Nool and the Circus McGurkus, "Seussical" celebrates the power of thinking big.