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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Seussical | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published March 13, 2026 at 8:23 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Playhouse on the Square’s Courtney Oliver, who is directing and choreographing "Seussical," running Friday, March 13, through Sunday, April 12, at The Circuit Playhouse.

From Horton the Elephant to the Cat in the Hat and Jojo, the show journeys through themes of friendship, community, and imagination. Set in the colorful worlds of the Jungle of Nool and the Circus McGurkus, "Seussical" celebrates the power of thinking big.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 13 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareThe Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton