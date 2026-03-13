The Romantic Hero | Memphis Chamber Music Society
Kacky Walton was joined by violinist Basil Alter and pianist Evan Solomon to talk about their return to the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) stage following their sold-out 2024 debut.
The duo presents "The Romantic Hero," a program of music featuring heroes of all kinds, with works by Strauss, Stravinsky, and Korngold.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 15
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: The home of Michael and Mallory Seeker (227 Stonewall St)
Get ticket information >