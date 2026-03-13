© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Romantic Hero | Memphis Chamber Music Society

By Kacky Walton
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton was joined by violinist Basil Alter and pianist Evan Solomon to talk about their return to the Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) stage following their sold-out 2024 debut.

The duo presents "The Romantic Hero," a program of music featuring heroes of all kinds, with works by Strauss, Stravinsky, and Korngold.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 15
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: The home of Michael and Mallory Seeker (227 Stonewall St)
Get ticket information >

Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
