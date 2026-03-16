John Lane Solo Flute Performance at the University of Memphis
Prominent flutist and Memphis native John Lane presents a solo flute recital at the Harris Concert Hall.
Lane has taught flute at Westminster Conservatory of Music since Fall 2006, and performs as principal flutist of Sinfonietta Nova and as a freelancer.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Lane about the challenges and opportunities of a program made up almost entirely of solo flute works, spanning J.S. Bach to contemporary composers.
Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 18
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall at University of Memphis (3775 Central Ave)
Learn more about this performance here >