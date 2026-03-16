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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

John Lane Solo Flute Performance at the University of Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:13 PM CDT

Prominent flutist and Memphis native John Lane presents a solo flute recital at the Harris Concert Hall.

Lane has taught flute at Westminster Conservatory of Music since Fall 2006, and performs as principal flutist of Sinfonietta Nova and as a freelancer.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Lane about the challenges and opportunities of a program made up almost entirely of solo flute works, spanning J.S. Bach to contemporary composers.

Performance Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 18
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall at University of Memphis (3775 Central Ave)
Learn more about this performance here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)Harris Concert Hall
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass