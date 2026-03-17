Shakespeare in the Cemetery | Elmwood Cemetery
Kacky Walton spoke with Kim Bearden, executive director of Elmwood Cemetery, about an upcoming theatrical event.
"Shakespeare in the Cemetery" will feature an outdoor performance of "Romeo and Juliet" by Tennessee Shakespeare Company. Admission is $15 at the door or $16 online. A food truck will be on site, and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
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