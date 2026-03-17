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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Shakespeare in the Cemetery | Elmwood Cemetery

By Kacky Walton
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Kim Bearden, executive director of Elmwood Cemetery, about an upcoming theatrical event.

"Shakespeare in the Cemetery" will feature an outdoor performance of "Romeo and Juliet" by Tennessee Shakespeare Company. Admission is $15 at the door or $16 online. A food truck will be on site, and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Elmwood Cemetery (824 S Dudley St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsElmwood Cemetery
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton