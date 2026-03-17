Spring Shout-Out Shakespeare Series begins with "Romeo and Juliet"

For many years, Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) has presented its free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series in multiple, mostly outdoor settings across the Mid-South. This year, the company has added a spring series, beginning indoors on the Tabor Stage at its headquarters on Trinity Road before moving outdoors to Overton Square, Elmwood Cemetery, Dixon Gallery & Gardens, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Director of Education and Outreach Programs Sarah Hankins about this year’s production of "Romeo and Juliet," adapted from the company’s long-running school program, which creates more than 24,000 points of contact with Memphis high school freshmen each year.

Learn more about this series here >