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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Spring Shout-Out Shakespeare Series begins with "Romeo and Juliet"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:22 PM CDT

For many years, Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) has presented its free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series in multiple, mostly outdoor settings across the Mid-South. This year, the company has added a spring series, beginning indoors on the Tabor Stage at its headquarters on Trinity Road before moving outdoors to Overton Square, Elmwood Cemetery, Dixon Gallery & Gardens, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Director of Education and Outreach Programs Sarah Hankins about this year’s production of "Romeo and Juliet," adapted from the company’s long-running school program, which creates more than 24,000 points of contact with Memphis high school freshmen each year.

Learn more about this series here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)Overton SquareElmwood CemeteryDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass