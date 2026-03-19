Concerts International continues season with Goldmund Quartet at CBHS Theatre

Concerts International's chamber music season continues in a new venue and on a new day at Christian Brothers High School Theatre, with the acclaimed Goldmund String Quartet.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Goldmund violist Christoph Vandory and cellist Raphael Paratore about the ensemble’s upcoming program of Schubert, Weinberg, and Brahms, and about their experience playing the "Paganini Quartet" of instruments crafted by Antonio Stradivari and once owned by Niccolò Paganini.