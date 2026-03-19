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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Concerts International continues season with Goldmund Quartet at CBHS Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:31 PM CDT

Concerts International's chamber music season continues in a new venue and on a new day at Christian Brothers High School Theatre, with the acclaimed Goldmund String Quartet.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Goldmund violist Christoph Vandory and cellist Raphael Paratore about the ensemble’s upcoming program of Schubert, Weinberg, and Brahms, and about their experience playing the "Paganini Quartet" of instruments crafted by Antonio Stradivari and once owned by Niccolò Paganini.

Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Christian Brothers High School Theatre (5900 Walnut Grove Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGoldmund String QuartetConcerts InternationalChristian Brothers High School (CBHS)Christian Brothers High School Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass