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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Luther College Jazz Orchestra Spring Tour 2026

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:15 PM CDT

The acclaimed Luther College Jazz Orchestra is known for their high level of musical skill and contagious joy. The ensemble includes students from across the college, not just music majors. The group tours both domestically and internationally, most recently traveling to Brazil in 2024.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jazz Orchestra Director Juan Tony Guzmán, a world-renowned composer, arranger, conductor, and educator. Most recently, Guzmán was invited to conduct the Association of Dominican Classical Artists in New York City for its concert “A Celebration of Dominican Music: A Homage to Tony Guzmán.” Known for his jovial and welcoming personality, Guzmán has led the Jazz Orchestra for more than twenty years.

This weekend's program will feature a diverse selection of works by Duke Ellington, Gordon Goodwin, Jelly Roll Morton, Thad Jones, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and others.

The concert is free, though a free-will offering will be collected to help offset the high costs of ensemble travel.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 22
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Church of the Holy Apostles (1380 Wolf River Blvd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsHoly Apostles Episcopal ChurchLuther College Jazz Orchestra
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass