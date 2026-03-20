Luther College Jazz Orchestra Spring Tour 2026

The acclaimed Luther College Jazz Orchestra is known for their high level of musical skill and contagious joy. The ensemble includes students from across the college, not just music majors. The group tours both domestically and internationally, most recently traveling to Brazil in 2024.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jazz Orchestra Director Juan Tony Guzmán, a world-renowned composer, arranger, conductor, and educator. Most recently, Guzmán was invited to conduct the Association of Dominican Classical Artists in New York City for its concert “A Celebration of Dominican Music: A Homage to Tony Guzmán.” Known for his jovial and welcoming personality, Guzmán has led the Jazz Orchestra for more than twenty years.

This weekend's program will feature a diverse selection of works by Duke Ellington, Gordon Goodwin, Jelly Roll Morton, Thad Jones, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and others.

The concert is free, though a free-will offering will be collected to help offset the high costs of ensemble travel.