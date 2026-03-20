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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"We All Carry Through," paintings by Amy Hutcheson

By Kacky Walton
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:45 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Amy Hutcheson, whose vibrant artwork will be on view at Church Health from Saturday, March 21, through Thursday, April 30, with additional pieces exhibited at FocalPoint.

In her words, “I dismantle, reconstruct, and reimagine the world around me, forging dynamic relationships between weight, line, and space. Every line is a meditation—a contemplation and consideration.”

Opening Reception:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Location: Church Health (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about this exhibit here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsChurch HealthFocalPointCrosstown Concourse
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton