"We All Carry Through," paintings by Amy Hutcheson
Kacky Walton spoke with Amy Hutcheson, whose vibrant artwork will be on view at Church Health from Saturday, March 21, through Thursday, April 30, with additional pieces exhibited at FocalPoint.
In her words, “I dismantle, reconstruct, and reimagine the world around me, forging dynamic relationships between weight, line, and space. Every line is a meditation—a contemplation and consideration.”
Opening Reception:
Date: Saturday, March 21
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Location: Church Health (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about this exhibit here >