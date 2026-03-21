Masterpiece Concert Series, ft. "Goldberg Variations"

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about his upcoming performance in the church’s Masterworks Concert Series.

He will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Goldberg Variations," widely regarded as one of the most important musical compositions ever written and among the most challenging works to master. Dr. Hull will present a lecture on the piece at 6:00 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:00 p.m.