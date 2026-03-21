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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Masterpiece Concert Series, ft. "Goldberg Variations"

By Kacky Walton
Published March 21, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Dr. Dawson Hull, Pastor of Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, about his upcoming performance in the church’s Masterworks Concert Series.

He will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s "Goldberg Variations," widely regarded as one of the most important musical compositions ever written and among the most challenging works to master. Dr. Hull will present a lecture on the piece at 6:00 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Baptist Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton