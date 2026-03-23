Golden Anniversary Garden Party | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
This year marks 50 years since Hugo and Margaret Dixon opened this home and property to the public as the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, and the Dixon is celebrating all year, starting with the "Golden Anniversary Garden Party."
The famous tulips will be in full bloom this year, featuring a record over 600,000 tulips, with a brand-new tulip variety named for Margaret Oates Dixon being introduced at 5:30 p.m. during the festivities.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about the party, which features music, yard games, entertainers, and, of course, signature food and drink.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
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