Golden Anniversary Garden Party | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

This year marks 50 years since Hugo and Margaret Dixon opened this home and property to the public as the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, and the Dixon is celebrating all year, starting with the "Golden Anniversary Garden Party."

The famous tulips will be in full bloom this year, featuring a record over 600,000 tulips, with a brand-new tulip variety named for Margaret Oates Dixon being introduced at 5:30 p.m. during the festivities.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about the party, which features music, yard games, entertainers, and, of course, signature food and drink.