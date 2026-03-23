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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Golden Anniversary Garden Party | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

This year marks 50 years since Hugo and Margaret Dixon opened this home and property to the public as the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, and the Dixon is celebrating all year, starting with the "Golden Anniversary Garden Party."

The famous tulips will be in full bloom this year, featuring a record over 600,000 tulips, with a brand-new tulip variety named for Margaret Oates Dixon being introduced at 5:30 p.m. during the festivities.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about the party, which features music, yard games, entertainers, and, of course, signature food and drink.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 28
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass