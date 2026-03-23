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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Noises Off | Creative Aging Mid-South

By Kacky Walton
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, the new executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about the next offering in their Concert Series, a special evening preview performance of the upcoming Theatre Memphis production, "Noises Off."

Considered one of the funniest plays ever written, this farce shows the on-stage chaos of a play from backstage, revealing the actors' personal problems, forgotten lines, and misplaced props, the mayhem escalating in each act.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 22
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton