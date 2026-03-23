Noises Off | Creative Aging Mid-South
Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, the new executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about the next offering in their Concert Series, a special evening preview performance of the upcoming Theatre Memphis production, "Noises Off."
Considered one of the funniest plays ever written, this farce shows the on-stage chaos of a play from backstage, revealing the actors' personal problems, forgotten lines, and misplaced props, the mayhem escalating in each act.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 22
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Learn more about this event here >