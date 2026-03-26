Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Performs at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the nation’s premier Spanish dance company.

Their emotionally charged performances immerse audiences in the bewitching art of flamenco, a form rich in romance, tradition, and storytelling. The program traces the dance’s roots to the cultural crossroads of Andalusia, its birthplace, while exploring the vibrant influences of Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East.