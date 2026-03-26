© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Performs at Buckman Performing Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the nation’s premier Spanish dance company.

Their emotionally charged performances immerse audiences in the bewitching art of flamenco, a form rich in romance, tradition, and storytelling. The program traces the dance’s roots to the cultural crossroads of Andalusia, its birthplace, while exploring the vibrant influences of Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 27
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsFlamenco Vivo Carlota SantanaBuckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton